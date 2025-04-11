Summit County Democrats say they’ll join next national day of protest

April 19 is being promoted as the next national day of anti-Trump protests by the group 50501 — that stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement — which began organizing mass protests in early 2025. On April 5, more than 1,200 events took place nationwide, including seven across Utah.

There wasn’t a protest in Summit County, but local Democratic Party Chair Rory Swenson said a gathering is planned for April 19 at the City Park bandstand in Park City from noon to 2 p.m.

“We're seeing some cracks, and it's an opportunity for us if we speak to people in earnestness and with activism, instead of recriminations, to build those bridges and build coalitions,” Swenson said at the county’s organizing convention April 10.

Nationally, the Democratic party has opposed early moves by President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, his senior advisor, including cuts to federal agency budgets and staffing.

Swenson said he’s been angry too, but that’s not productive.

“I'm not asking you to suppress your anger. Still have mine. I'm just asking to redirect it,” he told fellow party members.

The rest of the convention featured speeches from candidates for state-level party positions and remarks from Summit County Council Chair Tonja Hanson on a new law that will make council seats districted rather than at-large.

Hanson said she’s not opposed to districts in Summit County, but dislikes the “backroom politics” that forced the change.

County Democrats also elected a new slate of party leadership, with new and familiar faces. All ran unopposed.

Swenson will serve again as county party chair.

The vice chairs for North Summit, South Summit, the Snyderville Basin and Park City will be Kacey Bates, Jonathan Evans, Willow Amandala-Francis and Ed Clouse respectively.

Chris Neville is treasurer, and Maria Horman Jones is secretary.

Amy Regan and Glenn Wright will be the representatives to the state central committee, which meets May 31 at Ogden High School.

The Summit County GOP has its organizing convention on April 22, at Ecker Hill Middle School. Credentialing begins at 5 p.m. and speeches at 6 p.m. The state convention is May 17 at Utah Valley University.

Melanie Monestere, the county Republican party chair, was promoted to Utah GOP vice chair earlier this year. She replaces Kim Coleman, who became Utah’s national committeewoman.