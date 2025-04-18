© 2025 KPCW

Summit County’s median income jumps $10K+ in 2025

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 18, 2025 at 4:52 PM MDT
A home goes up in Park City on a bluebird day.
Jason
/
Adobe Stock
A home goes up in Park City on a bluebird day.

The increase has direct impacts on affordable housing prices and rent.

The median income for a family of four in Summit County is growing, and it’s increasing at a faster rate since the late 2010s.

Summit County Economic Development & Housing Department

In 2024, a family of four’s area median income, AMI, was about $150,000. That marked a 44% increase from 2017. This year, it has risen about 10% to $168,600.

It’s more than just a statistic. Summit County Council Vice Chair Canice Harte said at an April 15 meeting it has direct impacts on affordable housing policy.

Affordable housing is “affordable” because it’s reserved for people making below a certain AMI, frequently 80% or 60% of the median.

Usually, rents are tied to the AMI and capped so people earning up to those limits can pay them. That means when the AMI goes up, so does the rent.

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust
Summit County Economic Development & Housing Department
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
