Sunrise Rotary opens 2025 grant applications

Each year the club donates more than $34,000 to community service organizations in Summit and Wasatch counties, although any organization in Utah may apply.

Sunrise Rotary typically makes grants of $500 to $1,500.

Grants are awarded for projects that align with Rotary International’s mission, values and areas of service. Those include promoting peace, supporting education, growing local economies, protecting the environment and more.

Grant applications close May 31. A link to apply can be found here.