High Valley Transit to host SR224 Bus Rapid Transit open houses

There will be two in-person and two virtual open houses to discuss various project elements including design, intersection upgrades and potential right-of-way needs.

The first is Tuesday at the Richins Building in Kimball Junction at 5:30 p.m.

The following in-person meeting is May 6 at McPolin Elementary. Registration is not required.

The two virtual open houses are scheduled for May 1 and May 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Registration is required for those.

Click here to register for the May 1 virtual meeting.

Click here to register for the May 8 virtual meeting.

High Valley Transit’s Bus Rapid Transit project, in partnership with the Utah Department of Transportation, Summit County and Park City, includes designing and building dedicated bus and mixed-flow lanes from Kimball Junction to Old Town Park City along state Route 224.

Construction is estimated to begin in the fall with service starting in 2028.

High Valley Transit is a financial supporter of KPCW.