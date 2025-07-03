All of Utah’s downwinders could be compensated under Senate’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans passed their massive tax and spending package, nicknamed the “big, beautiful bill” — among its many provisions is an expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA, which expired more than a year ago.

If the bill clears the final vote needed from the House, downwinders in all of Utah will now receive compensation for their medical bills, marking a significant change to the program that advocates say was too narrow to begin with.

Here are the RECA highlights, found in the final pages of the Senate’s 887-page bill:



Downwinders in all of Utah, New Mexico and Idaho would now be eligible for payments. Coverage would also be widened in Arizona to include all of Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Apache, Gila, and Mohave counties. Residents who lived in certain parts of Missouri, Tennessee, Alaska and Kentucky who were sickened due to the Manhattan Project would also receive coverage.

The program’s new expiration date would be Dec. 31, 2028.

In some cases, people who lived in affected areas for just one year would be eligible for compensation — the program previously required they live there at least two years.

The compensation amount — originally $50,000 to $75,000 — would be increased to $100,000 in most cases.

Uranium miners and workers based in Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Wyoming, South Dakota, Washington, Utah, Idaho, North Dakota, Oregon and Texas would be covered. The timeframe of eligibility would also be extended to 1990.

