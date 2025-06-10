Protect your pooch: dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars

Summit County Animal Control says it’s against the law to “carry or confine” an animal in a vehicle in a cruel or inhumane manner, including leaving them without ventilation or for an unusual length of time.

Animal control says if a dog has to be left in a car, the windows should be cracked open and water should be accessible so they can stay cool.

They also advise drivers to park in the shade, leave the AC on and keep errands brief or return to the car often to keep tabs on their pet.

County officials say if you see a dog in a car, check to see if the owner took the steps to keep the dog safe. If the dog is drooling excessively, frantically panting or has its lips drawn far back, take steps to find the owner.

Police or animal control should be contacted if the owner can’t be found and the animal is clearly in distress.