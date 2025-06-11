Columbus Pacific awarded Cline Dahle development bid

Summit County-based Columbus Pacific Development has enlisted Mountainlands Affordable Housing Trust and Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties to build 172 units of workforce housing on the Cline Dahle property.

Columbus Pacific’s bid also envisions a second Basin Recreation fieldhouse, in addition to a new Park City Fire District station the county said was non-negotiable.

The firm beat out five other proposals for the 30-acre site beside Jeremy Ranch Elementary School. County Council Vice Chair Canice Harte said collaboration was Columbus Pacific’s main advantage.

“It’s really the suite of partners, community partners,” Harte said. “All of you collectively stood out.”

Before the council voted 5-0 to award Columbus Pacific the bid June 11, Harte also asked about how the public will be involved in the design process.

Columbus Pacific partner Tony Tyler says to expect open houses, site visits or tours.

“But what I found is probably most effective, quite frankly, is I'm very easy to find,” he told the council. “We're in Kimball Junction. My office is there on the second floor, adjacent to the fieldhouse, and I will have people come in the door and just sit and talk for a few minutes about what their concerns are.”

Councilmember Chris Robinson emphasized that the council wasn’t voting to approve the project as Tyler proposed it. They’re entering into a 180-day negotiation period, after which time the council could extend talks or drop them.

Nearly every county leader praised the quality of all the proposals they considered for the Cline Dahle property.

County Manager Shayne Scott says to expect negotiations with Columbus Pacific to begin in a private subcommittee. Harte and Robinson volunteered to be on it.

Dave Thomas, the county’s top civil attorney, says the county and developer would then jointly apply for a development agreement through the county’s planning department. He said they may also apply for a rezone and that the county council would have the final say on both.

