Mountain Town Music fills the summer with live music

Mountain Town Music programs the musical acts performing on stages from Deer Valley’s Silver Lake to the Canyons Village, as well as the smaller venues at the Park City Library patio and Main Street’s Miner’s Park.

Mountain Town Music Executive Director Brian Richards said the value of the free entertainment the organization provides is estimated at more than $3 million dollars a year, helping to boost tourism revenues and the local economy.

What was mostly a summer gig, he says, has evolved into a year-round effort.

Music is spread throughout the county. Even though the DeJoria Center has closed, concerts this summer will resume at High Star Ranch in Kamas on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

“We kicked that series off on Thursday, and that's an amazing venue to see music. I don't know if you've been out there, but there's a really great stage that they set up. It's a huge lawn. It's called the Great Lawn, and this year, because DeJoria Center is closed, there's not going to be any food vendors out there. So, you can bring your own coolers, and you can bring your own picnics, and you can have a good time,” Richards said.

The Pendry offers free music on its plaza several nights a week, including Mondays at 6 p.m.

Free Latino musical acts will be showcased on Tuesday nights at the City Park bandstand at 7 p.m.

The Park City Library offers free acoustic music on the Lucky Ones patio on Wednesday and Saturday mornings at 10.

Woodenshoe Park in Peoa offers free music every Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.

And a live concert series is set for Friday nights at 6 p.m. at the Newpark Amphitheater.

Mountain Town Music also programs the bands that play at Park Silly Sunday Market and the Billy Blancos concerts series Sunday nights at 6 p.m.

Richards said he also programs music for special events like Savor the Summit and the three-day Forum Fest at Canyons Village starting July 3.

Beginning in July, he said free music will be performed every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. on the lawn at Deer Valley’s Silver Lake.

“There's not a lot of parking, you know, you have to ride your bike or take the bus or possibly pay five bucks to ride the lift up. But they have food trucks. There's a stage set up there every Saturday, it's bluegrass music,” Richards said.

For now, he said there won’t be free music on Wednesday evenings at the Snow Park amphitheater as Deer Valley works through its plans to redevelop the base area.

“I do anticipate at some point, once Deer Valley finalizes that construction, that we will go back to Deer Valley. We have maintained a relationship with Deer Valley, where we program the music at the Deer Valley Grocery Café. I do think at some point, once that sort of shakes out, we'll be back at Deer Valley in some capacity," Richards said.

"Maybe out at East Village, or whatever. We do miss those days. And people talk a lot about it, but you know, all good things must pass, as George Harrison once sang about,” he added.

