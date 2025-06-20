UOP to celebrate local Olympians, Paralympians at weekend event
The Utah Olympic Park will celebrate the Games this weekend with free activities Saturday afternoon.
The UOP’s Olympic and Paralympic Day will encourage participants to get moving with events that include a skeleton push track experience, laser biathlon, a workout session with an Olympian, adaptive biking with the National Ability Center and more from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Participants can log their experiences in a passport book. Those who collect passport stamps for each activity can get into the Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Pool Show for free.
There will also be a live DJ and photo booth and an Olympic and Paralympic athlete meet and greet starting at 4 p.m.
The Flying Ace show begins at 6:30 p.m. It features aerial acrobatic performances by Team USA Olympians and National Team skiers who shoot up 60 feet in the air before splashing into a pool.