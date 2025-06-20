UOP to celebrate local Olympians, Paralympians at weekend event

The UOP’s Olympic and Paralympic Day will encourage participants to get moving with events that include a skeleton push track experience, laser biathlon, a workout session with an Olympian, adaptive biking with the National Ability Center and more from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Participants can log their experiences in a passport book. Those who collect passport stamps for each activity can get into the Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Pool Show for free.

There will also be a live DJ and photo booth and an Olympic and Paralympic athlete meet and greet starting at 4 p.m.

The Flying Ace show begins at 6:30 p.m. It features aerial acrobatic performances by Team USA Olympians and National Team skiers who shoot up 60 feet in the air before splashing into a pool.