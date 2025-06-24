Junction Commons welcomes new restaurants, shops to outlet mall

Opening this summer is the locally-owned Park City Nail Lounge. Kayla and Nathan Tran’s nail salon will provide manicures, pedicures and self-care treatments.

Already open for summer refreshments is the Mountain Berry Bowls and Hokulia Shave Ice food truck which is parked in the Junction Commons parking lot daily.

As part of its ongoing revamp, Junction Commons is also expected to welcome the high-intensity Pilates studio, BODYROK, later this summer.

Two longtime mall fixtures, Carter’s and Sun & Ski Sports, will also get upgrades. Both will relocate and remodel their stores through the summer and reopen later this year.

Junction Commons, formerly Outlets Park City and Tanger Outlets, rebranded in June 2024 as the company worked to upgrade the 1989 shopping center.

In early 2026, the popular Shake Shack chain will open its first Wasatch Back location at the mall, bringing burgers, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custards to the Summit County outlets.

Junction Commons is a financial supporter of KPCW.