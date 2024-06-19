© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Outlets at Park City get new name, fresh look

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 19, 2024 at 1:21 PM MDT
The Outlets Park City announced a rebrand with a new name and exterior update in June 2024.
Outlets Park City / Junction Commons Park City
The Outlets Park City announced a rebrand with a new name and exterior update in June 2024. The refresh will also feature a seating area at the main entrance.

The Outlets Park City is rebranding with a fresh look and name: Junction Commons Park City.

Phase one of the project will focus on the lower level of the shopping center built in 1989. Upgrades will include a new color scheme, siding and redesigned signage.

The Outlets have hired Sandy, Utah, contractor Elevation Construction to oversee the work, which includes a new seating plaza at the main entrance to the outlet mall.

All stores will remain open throughout construction.

Developers say the new name, Junction Commons, reflects the ever-evolving mix of national retailers, local boutiques, restaurants and other service-related businesses.

Earlier this year the shopping center announced six new stores opening this year, including Park City Christian Center’s Summit Exchange.

The used clothing, home decor and recreational gear boutique will open June 28.

Other stores include Blue Sky Nomads, Bullfrog Spas, Cecelia New York, Locals and Ulta Beauty.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver