Outlets at Park City get new name, fresh look

Phase one of the project will focus on the lower level of the shopping center built in 1989. Upgrades will include a new color scheme, siding and redesigned signage.

The Outlets have hired Sandy, Utah, contractor Elevation Construction to oversee the work, which includes a new seating plaza at the main entrance to the outlet mall.

All stores will remain open throughout construction.

Developers say the new name, Junction Commons, reflects the ever-evolving mix of national retailers, local boutiques, restaurants and other service-related businesses.

Earlier this year the shopping center announced six new stores opening this year, including Park City Christian Center’s Summit Exchange.

The used clothing, home decor and recreational gear boutique will open June 28.

Other stores include Blue Sky Nomads, Bullfrog Spas, Cecelia New York, Locals and Ulta Beauty.