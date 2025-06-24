PC Tots celebrates 10 years of serving families

Since opening its doors in 2015, the organization that provides scholarships to 80% of its students, has grown from one inaugural location to three learning centers that provide care to 120 young children aged 8 weeks to five years.

Founded by a group of Park City parents who were committed to affordable, high-quality children’s care, PC Tots was the first grant recipient of the Women’s Giving Fund, which enabled them to open their first center in Prospector in 2015.

Executive Director Sue Banerjee said the July celebration will be a fundraiser to help support their tuition scholarship program.

“Most families can't afford high quality care, and so PC Tots is trying to bridge that gap," she said. "So, the funds that we raise will go to paying helping to bridge the cost of care between what a family pays and what it costs PC Tots to provide that high quality care.”

The 10-year celebration and fundraiser will be held Saturday, July 12. PC Tots board member Anne Sinnott said tickets are $75 and available online .

“The event is called ‘Quirks and Quizzes’ and it is July 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” Sinnot said. “It's going to be held at the Legacy Lodge, and it's being sponsored by Vail Epic Promise, Columbus Pacific Park City Board of Realtors and Powder Days, a local band. It's going to be a really fun event, a fun evening of dinner, drinks, trivia, live music, and it's just going to be a really fun time. So, gather your teams and get ready for some trivia.”

Banerjee hopes to raise about $100,000 which will be used for general operations and scholarships. She said they’re also in negotiation with the developer selected by Park City Municipal to redevelop the five-acre Bonanza Park parcel and may include a childcare center.

“Brinshore Development Company reached out to us several months ago,” Banerjee said. “They did a project down in Salt Lake, and they partnered with Neighborhood House, a nonprofit that provides child care as well as care and support for seniors."

"Their mission very much aligns with what PC Tots is doing there, and they're very interested in serving the community. So, they reached out to us. We will partner with them in their RFP. I think it'll be a process, but we're super excited. Right now, it's looking like there's going to be a child care facility there. Fingers crossed,” Banerjee added.

With the majority of Park City’s population in the Snyderville Basin, Banerjee said they hope to expand outside the Park City limits by adding more classrooms in Summit County.

Banerjee said registration is underway for next school year.