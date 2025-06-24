Summit County to host information session on invasive beetle mitigation

An estimated 50 to 60 trees in the Summit Park neighborhood have been affected by an outbreak of Douglas-fir beetles. Now, the county wants residents to help stop further damage by the invasive insects.

The workshop Thursday, June 26, will teach residents how to identify the beetles, spot signs of beetle damage on trees and how to manage and prevent future attacks.

Management tactics will also include a demonstration on how homeowners can apply a non-toxic repellent to healthy trees.

Speakers will include staff from Summit County’s lands and natural resources department, as well as experts from the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.