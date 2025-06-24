© 2025 KPCW

Summit County to host information session on invasive beetle mitigation

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 24, 2025 at 4:57 PM MDT
These are subalpine fir trees, the only type of tree the Heber-Kamas Ranger District allows to be cut down for Christmas trees. No tree taller than 20 feet may be cut.

Summit County Lands and Natural Resources officials will host a bark beetle education and mitigation workshop this week.

An estimated 50 to 60 trees in the Summit Park neighborhood have been affected by an outbreak of Douglas-fir beetles. Now, the county wants residents to help stop further damage by the invasive insects.

The workshop Thursday, June 26, will teach residents how to identify the beetles, spot signs of beetle damage on trees and how to manage and prevent future attacks.

Management tactics will also include a demonstration on how homeowners can apply a non-toxic repellent to healthy trees.

Speakers will include staff from Summit County’s lands and natural resources department, as well as experts from the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

The event begins at 4 p.m.
