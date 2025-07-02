Closed Kamas liquor store expected to reopen by August

Kamas’ liquor store is expected to reopen by August after temporarily closing in June, according to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services.

The store, which is privately operated, was going to change hands, but DABS spokesperson Michelle Schmitt said the new operator decided not to pursue a contract with DABS.

Now Kamas’ current operator plans to renew their contract, she said.

In Coalville, the state liquor store has a new operator as of July 1, according to the DABS. Neither store is moving locations.

The two eastern Summit County towns have two of the 32 privately operated “package agencies” across the state, which frequently serve less-populated areas where the alcohol market is sparse. Unlike the 51 regular state liquor stores, they aren’t staffed by state employees.

There are additional state-operated package agencies that are attached to businesses like hotels, resorts, breweries or distilleries.