Snyderville Basin cemetery planners discuss alternative sites

The cemetery district is talking about finding a different spot for the gravesites it initially hoped to locate along Olympic Parkway.

District board chair Max Greenhaulgh said at a meeting July 2 that there are two other possibilities for a site. Attorney Ryan Stack advised the board not to name the locations yet; the board did discuss real estate in a closed session at the meeting.

Whatever the other two locations are, they are not the Snyderville Basin Cemetery District’s preferred site. The preferred site is across Olympic Parkway from the Run-a-Muk Dog Park.

Greenhaulgh said Summit County councilmembers are concerned about opposition from the Utah Olympic Park.

“I got the distinct impression that unless [Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO] Colin Hilton could be persuaded, that it would not be tenable to proceed with that site,” Greenhaulgh said July 2.

Hilton has been concerned that graves are the wrong first impression for people visiting the Olympic venue; cemetery board members say traffic was another concern.

The cemetery planners need to subdivide the preferred site before graves go in, and High Valley Transit and Basin Recreation were the final two organizations that needed to sign off on subdivision.

Both have pumped the brakes since the UOP has spoken up.

Greenhaulgh told his colleagues HVT Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez received a letter from Hilton asking the agency not to sign off. UOP employees also criticized the cemetery plans at a Basin Recreation board meeting in May.

The Snyderville Basin currently does not have a public cemetery; Park City’s is at capacity and for city residents only.

