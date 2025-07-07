Summit County deputies see several intoxicated individuals, illegal fireworks over holiday

Speaking on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 7, Chief Deputy Kacey Bates said Summit County dispatch logged several reports of illegal fireworks during the holiday.

Personal fireworks were banned across the county this year due to high fire danger. Violations are a class B misdemeanor.

Court records did not indicate anyone had been charged with discharging personal fireworks in Summit County as of July 7.

However, deputies and Park City police officers did arrest or cite at least seven allegedly intoxicated people during the holiday weekend.

At Holiday Hills RV Park in Coalville, there was an argument after midnight July 5 involving a father and a stepson, which got physical and during which the father allegedly fired a gun into the air.

In arrest documents, deputies say the stepson wrestled a pistol out of the father’s hand and then a rifle, which he fired once into the air, injuring no one. The father, 57, was booked and released from the Summit County Jail and had not been charged as of July 7.

When it came to Fourth of July parades and festivities, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office did not report any security concerns.