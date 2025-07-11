Local artists gather in Oakley for annual Summit Arts Market
The Arts Council of Park City & Summit County’s annual summer arts fair returns to Oakley July 12.
The Summit Arts Market opens at 10 a.m. at the Oakley Red Barn off state Route 32.
Pieces from more than 30 local painters, photographers, jewelry makers, woodworkers and more will be displayed and for sale.
There will also be live music from local bands, art demonstrations throughout the day and food trucks from noon to 6 p.m.
Admission is free.