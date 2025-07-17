Summit County to test election machines before primary

Clerk Eve Furse says the procedure — dubbed the "logic accuracy test" — ensures election and voting equipment function as expected and accurately count votes as marked.

Clerks will be available to demonstrate how their voting equipment works and answer any questions during the test. It begins at 10 a.m. July 21 in the clerk’s office at the county courthouse on Main Street in Coalville.

Coalville, Henefer, Francis and Park City have primary municipal elections this year on Aug. 12.

Election Day is Nov. 4.