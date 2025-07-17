© 2025 KPCW

Summit County to test election machines before primary

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 17, 2025 at 4:55 PM MDT
The EE&S DS450 sorts ballots into three piles so clerks know which ones were counted, which ones to verify and which ones may have been unreadable. The Summit County Clerk's Office has a backup machine in case it hits a snag on election night.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The Summit County Clerk’s Office is publicly testing its ballot-counting machines Monday, July 21, and anyone may attend.

Clerk Eve Furse says the procedure — dubbed the "logic accuracy test" — ensures election and voting equipment function as expected and accurately count votes as marked.

Clerks will be available to demonstrate how their voting equipment works and answer any questions during the test. It begins at 10 a.m. July 21 in the clerk’s office at the county courthouse on Main Street in Coalville.

Coalville, Henefer, Francis and Park City have primary municipal elections this year on Aug. 12.

Election Day is Nov. 4.
Summit County 2025 Election
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Connor Thomas
