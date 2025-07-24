Coalville City implements odd-even watering restrictions

In a message to Coalville residents , Mayor Mark Marsh said the public works team is trying to maintain water levels in a local pond while the flow from Chalk Creek has diminished over the past three weeks.

He said that means residents must conserve water.

Coalville locals will now follow an odd-even watering schedule. Residents with odd-numbered addresses can water Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Even-numbered addresses get to water Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Watering is prohibited daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is not allowed at all on Sundays.

Marsh shared other ways to help like watering overnight so it soaks in instead of evaporating and growing longer grass so it shades the soil and retains moisture.

