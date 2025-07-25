© 2025 KPCW

I-80 construction closes lanes, ramps from Kimball Junction to US 40

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 25, 2025 at 3:12 PM MDT
The Utah Department of Transportation is repaving Interstate 80 west of Kimball Junction to east of U.S. Route 40.
Utah Department of Transportation
The Utah Department of Transportation is repaving Interstate 80 west of Kimball Junction to east of U.S. Route 40.

Construction on Interstate 80 near Kimball Junction in Summit County will start again Monday, July 28.

The Utah Department of Transportation began repaving I-80 west of Kimball Junction to east of U.S. 40 in June.

Construction was paused in July to allow the Parleys Canyon paving project to wrap up.

Work on I-80 from Kimball Junction to just past U.S. 40 will begin Monday again.

Through the fall, crews will work overnight Monday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Drivers can expect travel delays with intermittent ramp and lane closures.

UDOT says the project will extend the life of the road and give drivers a smoother ride.

More information on the UDOT project is available here.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
