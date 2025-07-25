I-80 construction closes lanes, ramps from Kimball Junction to US 40

The Utah Department of Transportation began repaving I-80 west of Kimball Junction to east of U.S. 40 in June.

Construction was paused in July to allow the Parleys Canyon paving project to wrap up.

Work on I-80 from Kimball Junction to just past U.S. 40 will begin Monday again.

Through the fall, crews will work overnight Monday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Drivers can expect travel delays with intermittent ramp and lane closures.

UDOT says the project will extend the life of the road and give drivers a smoother ride.