Summit County Fair rodeo brings cowboys, broncos to Wasatch Back

The weeklong fair opens Aug. 2 with the demolition derby at the county fairgrounds in Coalville. Limited tickets are still available .

Fair manager Tyler Orgill said the fair will feature fun for all ages.

“Along with that, we are going to have free kids activities,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” on July 28. “We're going to have a DJ, we're going to have bounce houses and mini golf that's free to the public, so come out and enjoy those.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Fair Manager Tyler Orgill on KPCW's Local News Hour

Kids can try mutton busting, calf riding, sheep milking, chicken chasing, breakaway roping and more as part of the Little Buckaroo Rodeo Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.

The pros ride into town Aug. 7 with the PRCA Rodeo for three days of bronco and bull riding.

“This is our first year doing three nights of PRCA Rodeo. So we're really excited about that,” he said. “We'll have axe throwing and a mechanical bull there all three nights that's open and free to the public as well.”

Tickets are required for the rodeo .

Locals can enjoy carnival rides, a farmers market and fair food throughout the week.