© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Where, when to register to vote for the 2025 municipal election

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:12 PM MDT
People vote at the Joseph D. Adams Public Safety Building in Lehi on Saturday, June 25, 2024.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
People vote at the Joseph D. Adams Public Safety Building in Lehi on Saturday, June 25, 2024.

Wasatch Back residents must register to vote by Friday if they want a mail-in ballot for the 2025 primary election.

Eligible voters can also register in person at early voting locations and on the day of the primary, Aug. 12.

To cast a ballot, voters must be 18 by the general election Nov. 4. Additionally, voters must be U.S. citizens and a resident of the town where they live for at least 30 days prior to the Aug. 12 primary.

In Summit County, Coalville, Francis, Henefer and Park City in-person primary voting starts Aug. 9 at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville or Park City Hall.

Residents can cast ballots in person on primary election day Aug. 12 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Coalville City Hall, the Summit County Library in Kamas and Park City Hall.

Mail-in ballots must be placed in a drop box at one of eight Summit County locations or arrive at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on the day of the election.

Wasatch County residents in Charleston, Heber and Midway will also vote in primaries.

Early, in-person voting runs Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the county building in Heber. Polling will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. the primary election day.

Residents with mail-in ballots can drop them at one of four drop box locations or at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day.

In Charleston, Lynn Fautin has withdrawn from the race but her name will still appear on the ballot.

Heber residents will see Gregory D. Royall’s name on the ballot. He withdrew from the race this month.

Votes for Fautin and Royall will not be counted.
Tags
Summit County 2025 Election
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver