Where, when to register to vote for the 2025 municipal election

Eligible voters can also register in person at early voting locations and on the day of the primary, Aug. 12.

To cast a ballot, voters must be 18 by the general election Nov. 4. Additionally, voters must be U.S. citizens and a resident of the town where they live for at least 30 days prior to the Aug. 12 primary.

In Summit County, Coalville, Francis, Henefer and Park City in-person primary voting starts Aug. 9 at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville or Park City Hall.

Residents can cast ballots in person on primary election day Aug. 12 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Coalville City Hall, the Summit County Library in Kamas and Park City Hall.

Mail-in ballots must be placed in a drop box at one of eight Summit County locations or arrive at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on the day of the election.

Wasatch County residents in Charleston, Heber and Midway will also vote in primaries.

Early, in-person voting runs Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the county building in Heber. Polling will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. the primary election day.

Residents with mail-in ballots can drop them at one of four drop box locations or at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day.

In Charleston, Lynn Fautin has withdrawn from the race but her name will still appear on the ballot.

Heber residents will see Gregory D. Royall’s name on the ballot. He withdrew from the race this month.

Votes for Fautin and Royall will not be counted.