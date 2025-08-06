© 2025 KPCW

Willow Creek Park dog pond reopens after closure to protect wildlife

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:40 PM MDT
Basin Recreation has reopened the Willow Creek Park dog pond after closing for about a month to protect wildlife.

It is reminding dog owners to keep pets under control after previous reports of wildlife harassment.

Recreation officials said dogs had been chasing and disturbing a family of ducks using the pond as a resting area.

Owners are required to carry a leash in designated off-leash areas, and keep dogs leashed within 150 feet of off-leash areas including parking lots and trailheads.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
