Willow Creek Park dog pond reopens after closure to protect wildlife
Basin Recreation has reopened the Willow Creek Park dog pond after closing for about a month to protect wildlife.
It is reminding dog owners to keep pets under control after previous reports of wildlife harassment.
Recreation officials said dogs had been chasing and disturbing a family of ducks using the pond as a resting area.
Owners are required to carry a leash in designated off-leash areas, and keep dogs leashed within 150 feet of off-leash areas including parking lots and trailheads.