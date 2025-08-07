Early voting opens for Wasatch Back primary elections
Early voting is now open in Summit and Wasatch counties for primary municipal elections.
In Summit County, Coalville, Henefer, Francis and Park City all have primaries.
Park City can vote early through Saturday, Aug. 9, at city hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coalville’s early voting is at the Summit County Courthouse through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday until 1 p.m.
Early voting in Wasatch County is at the county building in Heber through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. That’s for Charleston, Heber and Midway primaries.
New this year, all mail-in ballots must be in local drop boxes or received at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. the day of the primary, Aug. 12.