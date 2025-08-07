Early voting opens for Wasatch Back primary elections

In Summit County , Coalville, Henefer, Francis and Park City all have primaries.

Park City can vote early through Saturday, Aug. 9, at city hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Coalville’s early voting is at the Summit County Courthouse through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday until 1 p.m.

Early voting in Wasatch County is at the county building in Heber through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. That’s for Charleston, Heber and Midway primaries.

New this year, all mail-in ballots must be in local drop boxes or received at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. the day of the primary, Aug. 12.