Early voting opens for Wasatch Back primary elections

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 7, 2025 at 2:11 PM MDT
Early, in-person voting is open for the 2025 primary elections
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW
Voting signs in Park City Hall for residents who are voting in-person early in the 2025 primary elections.

Early voting is now open in Summit and Wasatch counties for primary municipal elections.

In Summit County, Coalville, Henefer, Francis and Park City all have primaries.

Park City can vote early through Saturday, Aug. 9, at city hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Coalville’s early voting is at the Summit County Courthouse through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday until 1 p.m.

Early voting in Wasatch County is at the county building in Heber through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. That’s for Charleston, Heber and Midway primaries.

New this year, all mail-in ballots must be in local drop boxes or received at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. the day of the primary, Aug. 12.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
Sydney Weaver
