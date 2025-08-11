Park City Senior Center hires first executive director to guide growing group

Hired in March, Trason Dixon brings a background in senior recreation. He was brought on board to expand the local center’s programs and partnerships.

“I was the recreation program and marketing manager at another senior center down in the [Salt Lake] valley,” Dixon said on the KPCW “Local News Hour,” July 22. “It's called the Harmon Senior Recreation Center, and I would say that it has a bit of a reputation for being the ‘fun center’ in Salt Lake City. So, I have a lot of experience putting on fun activities for seniors, and I think I have a good understanding as to what it takes to transform a center into a great one.”

First on his to-do list is adding programs.

“We're now open four days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. so filling out our schedule, having a full day of activities, four days a week, that has been my top priority for the past few months. We're well on our way to doing that. We are adding exercise programs, we're adding bus trips. We're adding, hopefully, a new art class coming up, so there's a lot of activity now at the center.”

He also hopes to increase the center’s partnerships with other nonprofits to add to those already established with the PC MARC, the Park City Library and Mountain Town Music.

“Interacting with our members, that's something that I do every single day,” he said. “That alone has definitely given me a better understanding as to what Park City seniors specifically need. I’m also venturing out into the wider community, making sure that people are aware of the Park City Senior Center and then finding ways to meet the needs of individuals who aren't necessarily familiar with our center.”

While the annual dues to be a member of Park City Seniors doubled to $10 a year per member, the fee for exercise class was dropped and classes are now free. The price for lunch has increased from $3 to $4. Lunches are served on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. The monthly menus are posted online.

Plans to relocate the senior center from its Woodside Avenue location to City Park are moving forward. The city has closed the window on its request for qualified firms to provide design services for the new center. While a location has been determined, the Mawhinney parking lot near the Park City Library, the center’s size and amenities have not.