Construction to close Old Ranch Road

The closure is part of an ongoing construction project along the roadway.

Next week, crews will install box culverts for McLeod Creek about a quarter mile south of the Round Valley Trailhead.

Summit County asks residents who live west of the closure to access their homes via state Route 224. Residents who live north or on Ranch Creek Lane are asked to access their homes via Highland Drive.

Crews have coordinated with emergency services and school bus routes on the closure.

The road is expected to be closed through Saturday, Aug. 23.

Since the project kicked off this summer , crews have installed underground conduit and vaults with Rocky Mountain Power, completed a paved trail section connecting to the Round Valley Trailhead and built two new traffic islands.

Now, crews are working on storm drains, road grading and culvert installation.