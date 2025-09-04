© 2025 KPCW

Summit County Walk to End Alzheimer’s hopes to raise $200K

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:35 PM MDT
Hundreds gathered at Kimball Junction for the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Renai Bodley Miller, KPCW
Hundreds gathered at Kimball Junction for the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Wasatch Back residents can join in the fight against Alzheimer's just by walking this weekend.

Alzheimer’s Association members are inviting the community to walk with them at the Park Plaza in Newpark Saturday morning.

The two-mile walk along the Swaner Preserve Trail begins after an opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

Organizers hope to raise $191,000 this year and have more than 400 walkers participate.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports about 38,000 Utahns are living with the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control report it is the fourth leading cause of death in Utah.

Funds raised from the walk will support local services, including a 24/7 helpline, caregiver support groups and educational programs for families and healthcare professionals.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
