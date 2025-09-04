Summit County Walk to End Alzheimer’s hopes to raise $200K

Alzheimer’s Association members are inviting the community to walk with them at the Park Plaza in Newpark Saturday morning.

The two-mile walk along the Swaner Preserve Trail begins after an opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

Organizers hope to raise $191,000 this year and have more than 400 walkers participate.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports about 38,000 Utahns are living with the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control report it is the fourth leading cause of death in Utah.

Funds raised from the walk will support local services, including a 24/7 helpline, caregiver support groups and educational programs for families and healthcare professionals.