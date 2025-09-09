Oakley city center development team announces second open house

Oakley residents are invited to Cattlemen’s Hall Sept. 22 from 6:30–8 p.m. for a come-and-go open house on the future of the center of town.

It’s being hosted by Deer Meadows Enterprises, the company set up by businessman and Marion native Steve Smith to transform Oakley’s core. He wants to add a new gas station, expand the grocery store and add retail and multifamily housing.

Right now, the city center is little more than city hall, the post office, Dutch’s Service Station, Ken’s Kash and Smith’s Oakley Diner.

At its first city center discussion in months Aug. 6, the Oakley City Planning Commission and residents expressed concerns about Smith’s plans. He subsequently invited residents to an open house Aug. 23 and proposed revisions to planning commissioners Sept. 3.

Parking was reduced and the gas station is no longer proposed along state Route 32 and instead on Weber Canyon Road, with eight pumps instead of 16. There’s nothing proposed east of Route 32 anymore.

“The restaurant barn [on Millrace Road], that's off the table will be withdrawn as well. Those are not projects that are being pursued at this time,” Deer Meadows President Shad Sorenson said. “We're focusing on the city center and all of that has been redrawn and reconfigured.”

The plan still includes a grocery store, post office, and food pantry. The apartments south of Center Street have been set back away from state Route 32, and commissioners discussed how they can encourage people who live there to work in Oakley rather than Park City.

The city council makes the final call on city center development after the planning commission votes whether to recommend it. It’s unclear when either vote will happen.

