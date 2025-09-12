Small Business Administration drought loans now available for Wasatch Back businesses

Following an exceptionally dry summer, all of Utah is in a drought — most of the state is in “severe” drought, while some desert regions are rated as “extreme.”

A number of the state’s reservoirs are below 50% capacity with just two, Current Creek and Strawberry, above 85%. Great Salt Lake levels are veering back into dangerously low levels, while statewide precipitation data puts 2025 at far below the 10-year average.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has already issued a state of emergency related to the drought. Now, the federal government is announcing emergency loans, covering nine counties in Utah — Box Elder, Cache, Duchesne, Rich, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch and Weber — and three in Idaho — Bear Lake, Franklin and Oneida.

Now, small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, nurseries and private nonprofits (which include faith-based organizations) experiencing financial losses related to the drought can apply for assistance through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, administered by the Small Business Administration, or SBA.

The SBA said in a news release that losses don’t have to be physical — the loans can be used to pay debts, payroll, accounts payable and other costs incurred due to the drought.

“Through a declaration by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, SBA provides critical financial assistance to help communities recover,” Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA, said. “We’re pleased to offer loans to small businesses and private nonprofits impacted by these disasters.”

The loans can cover up to $2 million, with interest rates as low as 4% for small businesses, and 3.6% for private nonprofits, with terms up to 30 years. The interest does not accrue, and payments are not due, until 12 months after they are distributed.

To learn more about the loans, visit the SBA’s website.

This report was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.