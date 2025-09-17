Ure Ranch wetlands work to offset paving state Route 32 trail

Summit County has wanted to pave a multiuse path the length of state Route 32 from Oakley to Francis for years.

It has finished the segment from Oakley to Marion, but wetlands stand in the way of extending the path to Kamas.

The county’s Council of Governments signed off on a wetlands mitigation plan Sept. 16 that will move the project forward.

Summit County will use $210,000 of the $3 million in sales tax money earmarked for the trail project to purchase the Ure Ranch in the meadows west of Route 32.

Officials will restore and enhance wetlands on the 834-acre property to offset the effect a path might have on wetlands along the road, a process referred to as “wetlands mitigation.”

Residents have told KPCW state Route 32 is unpleasant and potentially dangerous to bike in spots where there is no path or shoulder.

But some cyclists may not be using the paved trail where it does exist. Signs placed along that stretch of road this summer suggest riders should use the path taxpayers paid for, not the road.

Speaking before the Summit County Council in August, Oakley resident Rick Shapiro estimated there were 40 to 50 such signs.

According to the Summit County Planning Department, code enforcement officers have removed many of them since they were placed in the public right-of-way, which is not allowed.

Utah law does allow cyclists to use the road and requires cars to give them a 3-foot berth when passing.

Summit County hasn’t said when construction will resume on the multiuse path. It generally does not issue permits for work on or near roads after Oct. 15 except in emergency situations.

