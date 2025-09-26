Summit County Democrats nominate chief deputy to replace sheriff

Chief Deputy Kacey Bates has been serving as interim sheriff since Frank Smith retired Sept. 5.

He endorsed her as his replacement, and Thursday, she earned the support of county Democrats as well. She was the only candidate who put her name forward for county delegates to nominate, and said she was honored to be their candidate.

“So many emotions are running for me right now, I don't even know how to describe it. It's also something that I don't take for granted. I believe that Summit County is very unique. It stretches from the east side to the west side, and we are one community,” Bates said at the nominating convention. “We are made up of very many different voices and perspectives. What unites us is our shared pride in where we live and our commitment to keeping it safe, welcoming and strong.”

A graduate of Weber State University, Bates was born and raised in Summit County and is currently the Democratic party’s North Summit Vice Chair.

She joined the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 as a corrections officer and rose to the post of jail commander. She also served in the patrol, courts and investigations divisions and as a detective and school resource officer.

Under Utah law, the local Democratic party nominated her since retiring Sheriff Smith was also a Democrat. The Summit County Council now has one week to vote to confirm the appointment.

If confirmed, Bates would serve out the remainder of Smith’s term expiring Dec. 31, 2026.

She would be the second woman in Utah history to serve as a county sheriff. Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera became the first in 2017.