Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith announces retirement

Summit County Council Chair Tonja Hanson read the sheriff’s resignation letter at the Aug. 20 council meeting.

He will step down Sept. 5, and has endorsed second-in-command Chief Deputy Kacey Bates as his replacement.

Smith has served as sheriff in Summit County since June 2023, when then-Sheriff Justin Martinez was tapped as U.S. Marshal for Utah. He had been Sheriff Martinez’s chief deputy and was subsequently elected in 2024 after running unopposed.

According to County Attorney Margaret Olson, Chief Deputy Bates will temporarily serve as acting sheriff after Smith retires.

Whoever is chosen as his official replacement will serve out the rest of his term expiring at the end of 2026.

The county council must notify the Summit County Democratic Party of the vacancy because Smith is a Democrat.

The party will have 30 days to nominate a replacement, and the council will have a week to confirm them.

Bates is also a Democrat and serves as the party’s North Summit Vice Chair.

This is a developing story.