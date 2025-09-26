Ex-attorney denies violating probation, remains in Summit County jail pending hearing

The former Park City-area attorney was arrested last week. Court papers don’t detail the alleged violations, and attorneys in the case aren’t commenting on them.

Last year, Wrona was sentenced to one year in jail and three years of probation for incest and forcible sexual abuse for acts involving his adult biological daughter.

If Judge Richard Mrazik finds Wrona violated his probation, the judge could rewrite the terms of the agreement or impose the sentences that were suspended as part of Wrona’s plea deal with prosecutors.

Those are one to 15 years in prison for sex abuse, a second-degree felony, and up to five years in prison for incest, a third-degree felony. The sentences would be served concurrently.

Wrona is due back in court Oct. 10. Until then, he’s being held without bail in the Summit County Jail.