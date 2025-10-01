© 2025 KPCW

No injuries in semi fire that closed I-80 East near Wanship

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:38 PM MDT
A semitruck caught fire on Interstate 80 near Wanship, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.
North Summit Fire Service District
A semitruck caught fire on Interstate 80 near Wanship, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

No one was injured in a semitruck fire that closed part of Interstate 80 near Wanship Tuesday night.

The North Summit Fire District arrived around 10:30 p.m. to find the semitrailer engulfed in flames on I-80 eastbound at milemarker 156.

The district said it took firefighters about an hour to put out the blaze.

Authorities closed the eastbound lanes as a precaution to ensure public safety.

An investigation was unable to determine the cause of the fire.
