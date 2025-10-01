© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ice Castles won’t return to Midway for 2025-2026 season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:10 PM MDT
Midway Ice Castles

The winter attraction said it hopes to bring a fresh experience back to Utah soon. It didn’t say what or where.

The ice castles won’t be returning to Midway this winter.

The company said it is pausing production after the Wasatch Back’s warmer winter forced it to close early last season.

The winter attraction said it hopes to bring a fresh experience back to Utah soon. It didn’t say what or where.

Utah founder Brent Christensen started the Ice Castles company in 2011 at his Alpine home, building a winter playground for his kids.

Since then he has brought the castles to Soldier Hollow and locations across the U.S.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver