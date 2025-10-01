Ice Castles won’t return to Midway for 2025-2026 season
The winter attraction said it hopes to bring a fresh experience back to Utah soon. It didn’t say what or where.
The ice castles won’t be returning to Midway this winter.
The company said it is pausing production after the Wasatch Back’s warmer winter forced it to close early last season.
Utah founder Brent Christensen started the Ice Castles company in 2011 at his Alpine home, building a winter playground for his kids.
Since then he has brought the castles to Soldier Hollow and locations across the U.S.