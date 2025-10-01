Ice Castles won’t return to Midway for 2025-2026 season

The ice castles won’t be returning to Midway this winter.

The company said it is pausing production after the Wasatch Back’s warmer winter forced it to close early last season.

The winter attraction said it hopes to bring a fresh experience back to Utah soon. It didn’t say what or where.

Utah founder Brent Christensen started the Ice Castles company in 2011 at his Alpine home, building a winter playground for his kids.