Summit County asks for community feedback on transportation plan

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 7, 2025 at 4:02 PM MDT
A person biking on a paved path in Summit County on a Summit Bike Share e-bike.
Ross Downard
/
Summit County
A person biking on a paved path in Summit County on a Summit Bike Share e-bike.

Summit County is asking residents to help update the area’s active transportation plan and for ideas about future trail development.

Active transportation refers to human-powered travel like walking, running and cycling.

In 2019, the county completed its first active transportation plan and started building a countywide network of trails, road crossings and facilities.

Now after six years of securing funds and building trails, the county wants the community’s help to update the plan.

It has released a 21-question survey asking Summit County residents about trails and transportation methods most important to them, how often they walk or bike in the county and to identify any problematic trails and intersections.

The survey is open through Oct. 31.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
