Summit County asks for community feedback on transportation plan

Active transportation refers to human-powered travel like walking, running and cycling.

In 2019, the county completed its first active transportation plan and started building a countywide network of trails, road crossings and facilities.

Now after six years of securing funds and building trails, the county wants the community’s help to update the plan.

It has released a 21-question survey asking Summit County residents about trails and transportation methods most important to them, how often they walk or bike in the county and to identify any problematic trails and intersections.

The survey is open through Oct. 31.