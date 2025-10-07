Utah recreation group encourages kids to get outside with Park City event

The Every Kid Outdoors “Observe Wildlife” challenge encourages families to slow down, look closer and discover the hidden world of Utah’s wildlife.

The free event is at the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event features hands-on activities to help kids explore the outdoors and learn more about the animals that call Utah home.

It’s part of the statewide Every Kid Outdoors Adventure Challenge that encourages kids and families to explore Utah’s outdoors through free, monthly activity-based challenges.