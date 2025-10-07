© 2025 KPCW

Utah recreation group encourages kids to get outside with Park City event

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:45 PM MDT
Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter has a number of upcoming events happening in August.
Swaner Nature Preserve & EcoCenter
/
Utah State University
Park City kids can join in the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation’s yearlong outdoor challenge at a Wasatch Back event Thursday.

The Every Kid Outdoors “Observe Wildlife” challenge encourages families to slow down, look closer and discover the hidden world of Utah’s wildlife.

The free event is at the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event features hands-on activities to help kids explore the outdoors and learn more about the animals that call Utah home.

It’s part of the statewide Every Kid Outdoors Adventure Challenge that encourages kids and families to explore Utah’s outdoors through free, monthly activity-based challenges.

Those interested are asked to RSVP for the free event.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver