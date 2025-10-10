Liquor stores closed, local government offices open for Columbus Day

In Wasatch County, the Heber City offices will remain open Monday. Wasatch County offices will be closed.

Trash pickup in Wasatch County will also be delayed. Garbage that is normally picked up on Monday will be collected Tuesday.

Republic Services will not delay trash pickup in Summit County.

Saturday is the last day to pick up any beverages at the liquor store before the Monday holiday also known as Indigenous People's Day .

U.S. Post Offices will also be closed for the federal holiday.