Stay safe this winter with free avalanche safety course

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:19 PM MDT
A ski patroller assesses an avalanche triggered by explosives.
Park City Mountain
A ski patroller assesses an avalanche triggered by explosives.

Summit County and the Utah Avalanche Center want snow-enthusiasts to know how to stay safe in the backcountry ahead of ski season.

The free avalanche awareness introduction from the Utah Avalanche Center and the nonprofit, Know Before You Go, will give residents the opportunity to brush up on their backcountry safety, or get started.

The Know Before You Go presentation is an hour-long interactive class for anyone interested in learning about avalanches.

The free presentation on Oct. 23 will be at the Sheldon Richins Auditorium in Kimball Junction below the Summit County Library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
