Stay safe this winter with free avalanche safety course

The free avalanche awareness introduction from the Utah Avalanche Center and the nonprofit, Know Before You Go, will give residents the opportunity to brush up on their backcountry safety, or get started.

The Know Before You Go presentation is an hour-long interactive class for anyone interested in learning about avalanches.

The free presentation on Oct. 23 will be at the Sheldon Richins Auditorium in Kimball Junction below the Summit County Library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.