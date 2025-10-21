Mill Creek Canyon prescribed burn smoke may reach Summit County
U.S. Forest Service crews are doing more prescribed burns in Mill Creek Canyon this week.
The burns could send smoke into Summit County near Park City.
The forest service and fire officials ask residents to not report smoke or flames in the area.
Forestry crews say prescribed burns reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires.
Burns are expected through Friday, Oct. 24.