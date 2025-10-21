© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mill Creek Canyon prescribed burn smoke may reach Summit County

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:50 PM MDT
Smoke can be seen from prescribed burns in Mill Creek Canyon.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
Smoke can be seen from prescribed burns in Mill Creek Canyon.

U.S. Forest Service crews are doing more prescribed burns in Mill Creek Canyon this week.

The burns could send smoke into Summit County near Park City.

The forest service and fire officials ask residents to not report smoke or flames in the area.

Forestry crews say prescribed burns reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires.

Burns are expected through Friday, Oct. 24.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver