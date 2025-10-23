Demand for vanpools to Summit County being gauged

The initiative is a collaboration between Summit County, Park City Municipal, and the Utah Transit Authority (UTA). The idea is to expand UTA’s existing vanpool system — currently used by some ski resorts — so more employees can commute together.

Summit County Transportation Planning Deputy Director Eva De Laurentiis says the goal is to make commuting more convenient and sustainable for employees.

“The way that the pilot program would work is both Summit County and Park City will be subsidizing parts of the cost of the van pools,” De Laurentiis explained on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Wednesday [Oct. 22]. “That way we can target people commuting from, let's say Wasatch County, maybe even Weber County, Salt Lake County. Of course, there's already been pools coming up from there. So, we're working with area employers. We had an initial outreach meeting last month and looking to just identify what the demand is right now and work with employers and with UTA to come up with a program.”

The vanpools would be open to anyone working in Summit County on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We've had conversations with the ski resorts, other employers in town,” she said. “We've talked with the Park City Chamber, businesses on Main Street. So, we are really looking right now to gauge interest and to expand on for two-year pilot program see how we can support van pool in the area.”

Unlike a fixed transit route, vanpools are formed around a group of people commuting from the same area. Participants would meet at a designated pickup location — like a park-and-ride or a central business. One or two of the riders would serve as designated drivers and may keep the van at home overnight.

While the final cost structure hasn’t been set, De Laurentiis says the program will need to be financially sustainable. Park City has committed to covering up to 50% of the cost for vanpools that start or end within city limits. Summit County will do the same for vanpools that begin or end within the county.