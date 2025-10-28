Utah Highway Patrol performs 2 drug busts in less than 3 hours in Summit County

Just before midnight a UHP trooper pulled over an eastbound blue Honda Accord with dark tinted windows near exit 171 just after the interchange at Echo Reservoir.

In a probable cause statement, the trooper said they smelled marijuana and saw a plastic bag in the center console.

A further search of the car revealed marijuana, a THC vape pen and a large speakerbox that contained more than 60 pounds of white crystalline methamphetamine. Also in the box was two pounds of cocaine.

The driver and vehicle’s sole occupant was booked to the Summit County Jail and charged for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and a window tint violation.

Then around 2:30 a.m. Monday, about 3 miles down the highway, a UHP trooper pulled over a white minivan after the driver failed to dim its high beams for oncoming traffic.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, they noticed the back seats were folded down with several blankets covering a large object, according to a probable cause statement.

Troopers said they smelled marijuana coming from the car. When asked about the smell, the driver said they had been with family members who smoke and admitted to having THC edibles in the car.

Since the driver did not have a medical marijuana card, the trooper was able to search the vehicle.

They found 100 pounds of raw marijuana, thousands of THC vape cartridges, numerous THC edibles and containers of THC wax. The driver was booked into the Summit County Jail and had not been charged as of Tuesday evening.