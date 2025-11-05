Seasonal roads begin to close for winter season

The Utah Department of Transportation has closed part of Guardsman Pass between Park City and Brighton. Also known as state Route 190, it connects to state Route 224 in Park City.

However, the Pine Canyon Drive portion of the pass to the Heber Valley is still open.

UDOT has also closed the Alpine Loop in American Fork Canyon until the spring.

Utah’s other seasonal roads remain open. They typically close from November to May or June, depending on the weather.