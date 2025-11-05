© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch Back trails projects receive funding from state recreation grant

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 5, 2025 at 3:18 PM MST
Ross Downard
/
Mountain Trails Foundation

Two Wasatch Back trail nonprofits have received grants for major projects through Utah’s Outdoor Recreation Initiative Awards.

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation awarded $21 million to about 40 recreation projects across the state, including projects for the Mountain Trails Foundation and Wasatch Trails Foundation.

Mountain Trails received more than $140,000 for its adaptive trail assessment program. It’s widening and adjusting existing trails to make them more accessible to all recreators.

The Wasatch Trails Foundation received $40,000 for its Snake Creek to Soldier Hollow connector trail. The new 15-mile trail would link the north and south ends of the Heber Valley.

The Utah Legislature created the Outdoor Recreation Initiative three years ago to provide a collaborative framework for outdoor recreation planning and funding.
Sydney Weaver
