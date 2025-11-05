Wasatch Back trails projects receive funding from state recreation grant
Two Wasatch Back trail nonprofits have received grants for major projects through Utah’s Outdoor Recreation Initiative Awards.
The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation awarded $21 million to about 40 recreation projects across the state, including projects for the Mountain Trails Foundation and Wasatch Trails Foundation.
Mountain Trails received more than $140,000 for its adaptive trail assessment program. It’s widening and adjusting existing trails to make them more accessible to all recreators.
The Wasatch Trails Foundation received $40,000 for its Snake Creek to Soldier Hollow connector trail. The new 15-mile trail would link the north and south ends of the Heber Valley.
The Utah Legislature created the Outdoor Recreation Initiative three years ago to provide a collaborative framework for outdoor recreation planning and funding.