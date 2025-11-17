Basin Recreation welcomes new district director

Following a national search, Rob Parrish was selected as the district’s new director. He brings extensive experience from the National Park Service where he served in senior leadership roles – including most recently as chief of planning, environment and projects at Grand Canyon National Park. He is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

“My career with the park service, I spent a lot of time on historic preservation,” Parrish explained on the KPCW “Local News Hour,” Monday. “I was 5.5 years at the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, working on Hurricane Sandy recovery, but I've had projects across the nation with the National Park Service, a lot of capital investment and really focused on visitor use. A lot of which will be applicable to the basin as we have an eye towards growth in the future.”

Parrish resigned from the park service three days into the federal government shut down in early October. He officially started with Basin Recreation last week [Nov. 10] and is relocating from Flagstaff, AZ to the Park City area this week.

He says he’s eager to bring his leadership and strategic planning experience to the community.

“I’ve been looking for an opportunity where I can be a leader of a team that is in an area that experiences a lot of growth,” he said. “It also allows me to reduce the focus of my scope, instead of being more on the national level, being able to focus on a smaller area like the basin, where the customers really are the residents of the county, and that’s more of a local interest rather than a national interest.”

As Parrish transitions into the role, the district is proposing a 15% budget increase to keep up with increased demand. Jones says the public hearing is scheduled for the Summit County Council meeting on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Richins Building.

“It doesn't mean your taxes are going to go up 15%,” Jones said. “It means the portion of your taxes that go to Basin Recreation will go up 15%. So, let's say you have a house that's worth $1 million, your taxes will go up about $35 a year.”

Jones notes the additional revenue would be used to maintain and update existing amenities – not to build new facilities.

“If we are going to be building a new facility, which that could be on the horizon, and Rob has got some great skills to be able to make those things happen,” she said, “that would probably have to include some bonding.” “That would be something that potentially basin would look at next year.”

If the tax increase is approved, the district plans to update one of the playgrounds and replace the skate park at Trailside with a more versatile multi-use wheels park.

Jones’ contract with Basin Recreation ends in December. She plans to embark on a year-long boat journey known as “The Great Loop,” with a friend in the new year.