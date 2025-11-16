© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County GOP files complaint over ‘unauthorized’ election texts

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 16, 2025 at 3:50 PM MST
Summit County Republicans issue alert regarding ‘unauthorized’ text
KPCW
Summit County Republican leaders say a text message that appears to endorse Park City mayoral candidate Jack Rubin and Jeremy Rubell for city council didn’t come from the party.

Summit County GOP leaders have filed a complaint with the lieutenant governor’s office over texts sent to Park City voters the day before the November election.

The Summit County Republican Party says it didn’t send the Nov. 3 text messages that endorsed Park City candidates Jack Rubin and Jeremy Rubell.

Local Democratic party leader Rory Swensen says his group also wasn’t involved in the texts, labelled “GOP Voting Alert.”

Summit County GOP chair Ari Ioannides said the party filed a formal complaint Saturday, asking state elections officials to investigate the messages.

“Rory and I both thought that it would make the most sense to escalate this to the lieutenant governor’s office, because that’s who handles these sorts of things,” he said.

The complaint says the texts did not include the required attribution stating who paid for the message, nor was it authorized by the Summit County GOP, since Park City races are nonpartisan.

The latest election results show Ryan Dickey is ahead of Jack Rubin in the race for mayor by less than half a percentage point.

“This race was close,” Ioannides said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen after the cure this week. I don’t know what the ultimate difference will be. But, you know, 11 votes – this definitely could have swayed the people.”

Ioannides said he hopes the lieutenant governor’s office can provide accountability.

“I think we owe it to ourselves and to the community to try and find out what happened,” he said.

The deadline for municipalities to certify the election results is Tuesday, Nov. 18.
Tags
Park City 2025 Election
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content