Park City delegation tours the Olympics; locals enjoy watch parties

Reminiscent of the 2002 Winter Olympics, Park City is once again bringing the Games outdoors and inviting locals and visitors to watch the Olympic competitions together in the heart of Old Town.

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly said the Olympics are one of her favorite events.

“Feb. 6 through the 22nd we will have a big screen and show Olympic coverage every day,” Toly said on the KPCW “Local News Hour” Wednesday, Feb.4. “There will be casual seating. You can grab some food from your favorite restaurants and go and watch the Olympics with your friends and family, which is going to be a really cool experience. So that will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. [and Sundays 10 a.m. 4 p.m.]”

Toly will be part of a Park City delegation travelling to the Milan Cortina games. She, Mayor Ryan Dickey and acting city attorney Jodi Emery will take part in the International Olympic Committee’s Olympics Observer Program.

“There's over 400 people in this observer program,” she said. “It actually started in 2002 and so we will be with our counterparts from LA and Australia and France, and we're all doing this behind the scenes of how the Olympics runs. And, I mean, I just got my agenda, and it is, it's pretty massive each day of what you're doing, but you know, everything from logistics and operations and how to work with the community, and I'm really excited to see how the small businesses are incorporated, and then how the business community is dealing with the Olympics. That's something I'm really passionate about working on.”

Toly says the Park City delegation will be based about an hour outside of Cortina d’Ampezzo and will travel to multiple venues and events throughout their stay.

Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco is also traveling to Italy, but not as part of the official delegation. He will be paying his own way for his two-week tour of the venues.

Other watch parties are set for the Opening Ceremony on Friday at the Utah Olympic Park and Park City Mountain. The Alf Engen Museum is also hosting Olympic watch party activities Feb. 13 – 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.