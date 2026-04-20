Basin Recreation wants to hear from community about new facilities

As Basin Recreation begins its master plan for properties in Silver Creek Village and the Cline Dahle location, the district wants input on future indoor recreation amenities.

An online survey launched Monday asks about current experiences at the fieldhouse and preferences for features that could be included at either location. Responses are due by May 10.

In addition, the district will host three open houses May 5-7.

The Tuesday, May 5 event will be at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse from opening until noon. On Wednesday, May 6, the open house is at the Trailside administrative offices from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, May 7, they’ll be back at the Fieldhouse from noon till closing. District Director Rob Parrish says the open houses are an opportunity for direct community engagement.

“That'll be really an opportunity for us to engage with the public, allow public to ask us questions,” Parrish said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday. “ When we conducted our 2024 strategic plan, we did an 18-month survey where we really talked to people out in the community about what the needs are for new and/or improved recreational opportunities in the district. And so, we have a couple of concepts as far as programming, but we're really looking for feedback from folks as to what they're really seeing is a need for us to add things.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Snyderville Basin Recreation District Director Rob Parrish Listen • 12:37

Parrish says residents can complete the survey now and update their responses after attending an open house.

With more than a thousand new units already approved and more in the pipeline, Parrish says now is the time to plan for future recreation needs.

“How do we address the needs of families,” he asked? “How do we address the needs of our senior population, as far as senior fitness, senior lifestyle, and then just overall, just fitness in general, you know, what's going on at the fieldhouse? “We'll have a series of questions, like have you had to wait for a half an hour to get on a treadmill, type of thing. Or, have you ever thought about visiting the field house to work out, but have decided not to, because you knew it would be busy.”

While Parrish says there’s been interest in additional indoor field space and a climbing wall, he emphasizes all options are on the table.

Click here for a link to the Basin Recreation survey.

Meanwhile, the showers and locker facilities at the fieldhouse are closed for the next few weeks due to post-renovation issues.

“We had some fire code issues, so we just need to do some correction of the construction,” he said. “And then we're hearing from people that they don't ventilate very well, that they become steam rooms. So, we're going to put in some ventilation to pull some of the steam out of there. We also had some issues with the tiles, so the shower floors are basically running out into the open. So, we're going to have the contractor fix that so that the showers drain into the drain and not into the changing area.”

Parrish says the contractor will cover most of the repairs, while the district will pay for additional fire sprinklers and fire alarms.

In other news, Rob’s trailhead parking area and Run-a-Muk dog park re-opened Monday.

