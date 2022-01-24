© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Film Review - Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

KPCW | By Barb Bretz
Published January 24, 2022 at 8:08 PM MST
thumbnail_Downfall.jpeg
Sundance Institute
/

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing is screening in the Premier section - 3 suns

Director Rory Kennedy has once again pulled together a well-organized, articulated, and powerful documentary using the issue with Boeing's 737 Max crashes involving the MCAS system and subsequent grounding of the planes. The film featured interviews with pilots, journalists, families of crash victims, and a congressman on the oversight committee. Although the focus was on Boeing, the inferred concern is with what happens widely in corporate America when production process and product quality become more influenced by Wall Street and profit margin than turning out the safest product. As it was stated in the doc, some of the best companies can be influenced in the worst ways.

Tags

Sundance Film Festival2022 Sundance Film Festival
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
See stories by Barb Bretz