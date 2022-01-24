Sundance Film Review - Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Director Rory Kennedy has once again pulled together a well-organized, articulated, and powerful documentary using the issue with Boeing's 737 Max crashes involving the MCAS system and subsequent grounding of the planes. The film featured interviews with pilots, journalists, families of crash victims, and a congressman on the oversight committee. Although the focus was on Boeing, the inferred concern is with what happens widely in corporate America when production process and product quality become more influenced by Wall Street and profit margin than turning out the safest product. As it was stated in the doc, some of the best companies can be influenced in the worst ways.

