Sundance Film Review - Living

The program write up doesn't do this film justice because so much of the richness of the story and the emotions are amplified by the incredible nostalgic tone set by the vintage presentation. Absolutely everything about this film takes us back in time to the classic films of the 40's and 50's: costumes, sets, music, lighting, credits, everything!

Living plays on the same emotions of human connections and disconnections as the classic It's A Wonderful Life. Bill Nighly was most wonderful in the role of Mr. Williams, a quietly, fussy and regimented civil servant who, when given a terminal diagnosis has a very difficult time dying because he realizes he has never really lived. Thanks to a spirited young employee who pays just that extra bit of attention, everything takes a turn.

It's unfortunate this isn't being premiered on the big screen where it belongs. I sure hope it makes it there.

